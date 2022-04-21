Hoping to complete another free trade agreement with India by end of year: UK PM in Gujarat

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 21 visited the new JCB factory at Halol GIDC, Panchmahal, and informed that he is hoping to complete another free trade agreement with India by the end of the year. He also said that both, India and UK, are democracies and will want to stick together.“We're hoping to complete another free trade agreement with India by the end of the year, by the autumn,” the UK PM said.“There's also the opportunity for us to deepen our security and defence partnership. As you know, the UK is making an Indo-Pacific tilt in our integrated review of our national defence and security strategy,” he added. “That's the right thing to do given the huge portion of the world economy and the growth of the world economy that can be found in this area. And India and UK both share anxieties about autocracies around the world, we're both democracies and we want to stick together,” he further added.