Hopeful for glorious victory in 2022 Assembly Polls: UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on January 13 said that a very fruitful session was held regarding candidates on 172 Assembly seats of the state in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi today. “We are hopeful of registering a glorious victory in the 2022 Assembly elections,” he added. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in UP will be held in seven phases starting February 10.