Hope political stability returns to Bihar now: Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor referring to the recent developments in Bihar said that he hopes political stability returns to Bihar now. Speaking to ANI, Prashant Kishore said, “This era of political instability has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and this is in that direction. Nitish Kumar is the main actor, catalyst. As a citizen of Bihar, you can only expect that he stands firm on the formation he has now built.” “I hope political stability returns to Bihar now. Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfils the aspirations of the people of Bihar,” he added.