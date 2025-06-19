Honeytrap Case Social media Influencer Kirti Patel Absconding For 10 months Arrested In Surat

Social media influencer Kirti Patel, who has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, was arrested in Ahmedabad after being on the run for 10 months in connection with a honey-trapping and extortion case involving a builder in Surat.