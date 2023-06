Honda Elevate SUV unveiled: First look of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara rival

Honda Elevate has made its global debut and DNA India got a chance to get the first look of the new SUV. The Elevate is a mid-size SUV from the Japanese automaker and India will be the first country where the car will be manufactured and launched. The Honda Elevate will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and others.