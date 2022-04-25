Home Secretary assured to take Law and Order situation of Maharashtra into account: Kirit Somaiya

After meeting Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in New Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on April 25 said that Home Secretary assured us to take situation of law and order in Maharashtra into concern. “We had a detailed discussion with the Union Home Secretary on the situation in Maharashtra. He assured us that he is taking this matter into concern and if necessary a special team from Delhi will be sent to Maharashtra,” said Somaiya. LoP Devendra Fadnavis also wrote a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, demanding strict action in connection with the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's car allegedly by Shiv Sena workers.