Home Minister Amit Shah inspects parade on 75th Raising Day of Delhi Police

On the occasion of 75th Raising Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 16 attended Delhi Police Raising Day ceremony. Home Minister took the salute at Raising Day Parade. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana shared the dais. Delhi Police is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee of its glorious service. Amit Shah conferred medals on Delhi Police personnel on the Raising Day ceremony. The Home Minister also released a special postage stamp commemorating Delhi Police Platinum Jubilee.