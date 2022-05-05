Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Home Minister Amit Shah eats lunch with BSF Jawans in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lunch with BSF troops at Haridaspur Border Out Post at Indo-Bangladesh border on May 05. The Home Minister is on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.