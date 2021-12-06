Home Guards play vital role in maintaining law in Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on December 6 addressed Home Guards and Civil Defence program and said, “Home Guards have always given their optimum contribution in managing daily affairs, emergency situations and social harmony. Even with limited resources, you have always executed every task.” “Today’s parade reminded me of my stint with NCC when I would march with a chest swelled with pride, just like you! Home Guards play a vital role in maintaining law and order in the state,” he added.