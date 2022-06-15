Holy Relics of Lord Buddha displayed at Ganden Monastery in Mongolia

The four Holy Kapilavastu Relics of Lord Buddha brought from India by a delegation led by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, have been displayed with reverence and ceremonial fanfare at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery in Capital Ulaanbaatar on June 14. A holy procession was also carried out from Sukhbaatar Square near Parliament to Ganden Monastery. The four Kapilavastu relics, along with the relic of the Buddha’s tooth, a blessed idol of Mongolians, have been put on display for 11-days on the occasion of Vesak Day. Devotees can pay their obeisance to the holy relics of Lord Buddha. The Holy relics of Lord Buddha which are returning to Mongolia after 29 years will be made available for devotees to pay respects and seek blessings until June 24.