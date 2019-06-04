Holy month of Ramazan unites all faiths in Aligarh and Surat

The streets of Aligarh city in Uttar Pradesh have come alive in the holy month of Ramazan with display of delicacies capturing large spaces of the market. One of these dishes is, 'soot feni', that has always been the most favorite dish of people who observe the fast or roza and witness huge demand during the month of Ramzan. Thus, workers at the sweet shops, cutting across the religious lines, contribute their best and prepare feni together boosting the spirit of the festival. While preparing these delicacies, the craftsmen take due care of cleanliness to ensure that Muslims get pure and fresh feni. It displays the spirit of communal harmony and unity between the people of different religions. Ramazan Bazar or Fair at Rander of Surat city in Gujarat is yet another example of communal harmony where people of all faiths come together to enjoy the festivities of Ramazan as streets become a thriving and bustling entity, teasing with food-gasmic pleasures. This fair offers huge variety of delicious food items such as seekh kababs, Chicken khousuey, Rangooni Parantha, special Kulfi and loads of other unique delicacies which overflow into the streets. Various restaurants, street side food stalls remain open till late night as people from all over the city visit these restaurants and food stall for food, especially non vegetarian. As this fair is held, only during the month of Ramzan, people, not only from Muslim communities but from other communities too throng this place to enjoy this feast.