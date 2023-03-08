Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Holi: Top US official attends Holi bash with Rajnath Singh and other leaders, grooves on drum beats

US secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday participated in Holi festivities at defence minister Rajnath Singh residence in New Delhi.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Republic Day 2023: Discover India's cultural heritage and diversity through tableaux at annual Republic day parade
XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 627 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.