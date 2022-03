Holi: Colourful celebrations begin at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

Holi celebrations begin on the occasion of 'Rangbhari Ekadashi 2022' at Banke Bihari Temple in the town of Vrindavan in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on March 14. Enthusiastic devotees took part in the early celebrations of Holi as they danced in joy at the temple. Holi is a popular Hindu festival that is celebrated in the country, especially in Northern India.