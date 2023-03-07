Holi 2023 Dol Utsav Holi celebration begin in the Kolkata City of Joy

Dol Utsav and Holi celebration started in the City of Joy, Kolkata on March 07. Women gathered in colourful sarees and applied “abir” to each other. Children dressed in traditional attire also participated and played with colours. A dance performance on Rabindra Sangeet was organised to celebrate the “Utsav”. Speaking about the Dol Utsav, a local said, “We celebrate this Dol Utsav because this tradition is being followed since the time of Radha-Krishna. We forget our sorrows and enjoy together the whole day. We wait a whole year for this occasion.”