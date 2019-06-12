{"id":"2759881","source":"DNA","title":"Hockey becoming popular among girls in Srinagar","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"\r

The game of hockey is widely gaining popularity among girls in Srinagar. Local authorities of the valley are doing their bit to further encourage this trend. Hockey is playing the vital role to boost up women empowerment in Srinagar. With the help of sports activities Kashmiri girls are getting the opportunity to showcase their talent. They aim to make their future bright in sports field. Girls are participating in different hockey tournaments organised by J&K sports council and Kashmir Hockey Association. ","summary":"\r

The game of hockey is widely gaining popularity among girls in Srinagar. Local authorities of the valley are doing their bit to further encourage this trend. Hockey is playing the vital role to boost up women empowerment in Srinagar. With the help of sports activities Kashmiri girls are getting the opportunity to showcase their talent. They aim to make their future bright in sports field. Girls are participating in different hockey tournaments organised by J&K sports council and Kashmir Hockey Association.