Hoardings put up to welcome Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Mumbai

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav will meet Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on May 11. Hoardings were put up to welcome the Bihar CM and Deputy CM. Nitish Kumar is continuously meeting the leaders to bring the Opposition leaders together before the 2024 General Elections.