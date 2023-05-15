“HM Shah’s priority is to restore normalcy in Manipur…” CM Biren Singh on meeting Home Minister

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah on May 14 to discuss the recent violence that rocked the northeastern state of Manipur. CM Singh said that HM Shah has expressed that his priority is to restore normalcy in the state. “We briefed HM Shah about the present development in Manipur. HM Shah expressed his sadness about the incidents. His priority is to restore normalcy in the state. He is also sending his messenger here to connect to the communities,” said Chief Minister N Biren Singh on May 15.