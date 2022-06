HM Amit Shah holds meeting to review preparedness to deal with flood situations in country

Amid the ongoing flood situations in several states of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 02 held a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the preparedness to deal with the same. With monsoon on its way, the meeting was attended by many senior officials. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present in the meeting.