History only discussed Mughal Empires: Amit Shah at book launch in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 10 attended a book launch in Delhi. The Home Minister addressed the gathering, and said that the people who wrote history, only discussed about the Mughal Empires. “Those who wrote history only discussed Mughal empires. Kingdoms like that of Pandyas, Ahoms, Pallavas, Mauryas, and Guptas ruled for over 500 years and fought valorously but reference texts were not written on them,” the Union Minister said. “We should keep our glorious past in front of the public, and texts and books must be written on it. Gradually, the truth will revive again,” he added.