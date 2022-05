Hindutva does not divide humanity: RSS leader Krishna Gopal

RSS Sah Sarkaryawah Krishan Gopal on May 15 said that Hindutva does not divide humanity, it only talks about the world’s welfare. “Hindutva is not just an epitome of Indian unity, but also global unity. Hindutva does not divide humanity; it only talks about the world's welfare. Our thought and behavior is inclusive,” he added.