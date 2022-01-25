‘Hindutva’ debate continues: BJP’s ‘Nav Hindutvavadi’ unaware of history, says Raut

Amid an ongoing war of words over Hindutva ideology, the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on January 25 said that his party was the first to contest any elections on the core issue of ‘Hindutva’. “Shiv Sena was the first party in the country to contest elections on the issue of Hindutva...BJP new leaders (Nav Hindutvavadi), are not aware of history, someone has torn the pages of their history. But from time to time, we'll give them information,” said Raut.