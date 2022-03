Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra casts vote in Varanasi

As the voting for the final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls is underway, Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra casts his vote in Varanasi on March 07. A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 54 Assembly Constituencies spread across nine districts of Uttar Pradesh. He also appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise in large number.