Hindus should give birth to more children to save Sanatan Dharm: Yati Satyadevanand

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Parishad (ABSP) Incharge of Himachal Pradesh Yati Satyadevanand Saraswati once again landed himself in a fresh controversy on April 18 saying that Hindus should give births to more children in order to protect Sanatan Dharm. “Increasing population of Muslims in the country indicates the decline of the Hindus. Hindus should strengthen their families, they should give birth to more children to protect their families, humanity and Sanatan Dharm,” he said.