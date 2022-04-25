Hindus contribute to Ramadan festivities as a symbol of brotherhood

It is quite common to see people of different religious communities actively participating and helping each other in different festivals. An example of this was recently seen in Surat city of Gujarat where children of a school are arranging iftar parties for their Muslim classmates. Meanwhile in Aligarh city, a similar example of brotherhood came into the limelight. Hindu and Muslim workers together were seen preparing ‘Sutfeni’ or shredded vermicelli, a delicacy especially prepared during the month of Ramadan.