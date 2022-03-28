Hindus and Muslims celebrate Holi together in Aligarh

Though Holi is a Hindu festival; people of all religious communities take part in Holi celebrations. In Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh, people of both Hindu and Muslim communities celebrated the festival together as a symbol of the communal bond shared between the two communities. Aligarh city is often seen as an example as an epitome of religious unity due to the harmony that exists in its multi-faith society. After two years of the pandemic, citizens of both Hindus and Muslim communities gathered at the Numaish ground at the ‘Holi Milan Samaroh’ to celebrate the festival. Individuals of both the communities marked the occasion by giving hugs to each other and collectively performing the Holi prayers as a symbol of brotherhood among them.