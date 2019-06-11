{"id":"2759587","source":"DNA","title":"Hindu family in Assam taking care of a dargah for last 50 years","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Setting a precedent of communal harmony to the world is a Hindu family living in the Chabua village of Assam's Dibrugarh district, who has been taking care of a dargah for the last fifty years. Belonging to a century-old saint, Hazrat Syed Abdullah Enayatullah who always worked for the welfare of humanity, today the dargah attracts devotees from different parts of Assam. For the last three years, Sanjay Prasad, one among the family members has been taking care of the dargah.\r

