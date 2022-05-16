Hindu carpenter carves a mosque in Mangaluru, spreads brotherhood

An example of peaceful co-existence was recently seen in Mangaluru city of Karnataka where a team of Hindu carpenters renovated the wooden carvings on a mosque. Harish Acharya, along with his fellow carpenters introduced the Indo-Islamic style of wooden carvings at the Badriya Jumma Masjid in the district. A team of eight Hindu carpenters and assistants spent around 14 months on the project. The Badriya Jumma Masjid is located in the Pakshikere area on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.