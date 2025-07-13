Hindi vs Marathi Rajya Sabha Nominee Ujjwal Nikam Recalls Heartfelt Conversation With PM Modi

Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, after being nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 13, addressed a press conference where he shared a heart-warming conversation he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nikam expressed gratitude for the opportunity and reflected on PM Modi's encouraging words. The moment highlighted the trust and recognition given to his decades-long legal service.