Tibetans-in-exile in India's northern hilly Dharamshala town held special prayers to mark "Losar". Losar originates from the Tibetan word "Lo" which means "Year" and "Sar" meaning "New". Buddhist monks offer 'Tormas' a ceremonial cake to 'Palden Lhamo, a Tibetan Goddess. As it's the first day of the new year, mainly dedicated to spiritual heads and teachers.