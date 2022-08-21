Himanchal BJP Chief JP Nadda lays foundation stone of ‘Alumni Bhawan’ in presence of HP CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda laid the foundation stone of the 'Alumni Bhawan' in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on August 21 in Shimla. “We've to work together. Caste, class, religion should not matter. We've always spoken of our rights but the time we have come to talk about our duties. You take from society via infrastructure, libraries created, you must return it back,” the BJP chief said.