Himachal State Museum organises 3-day-long International seminar on arts and culture in Shimla

Three-day-long International seminar on arts and culture, organised by Himachal Pradesh State Museum, started on March 25 in Shimla. It will conclude on March 27. Over two dozen scholars from India, Russia, Canada, Nepal, and the United States of America are participating in this conference. They took part in the discussion on the history, arts, culture, language, and archaeology of different countries.