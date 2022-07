Himachal Pradesh rains: Flash flood damaged buses at Manali bus stand, normal life affected

Public properties are being battered in Himachal Pradesh amid continuous rain. In a fresh development, flash flood at Manali bus stand damaged buses on July 13. No major loss has been reported as of yet. The rains have increased over the past few days and, there are incidences of landslides, floods and cloudbursts during the rainy season.