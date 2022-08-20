Himachal Pradesh News: Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains, landslides reported

The water level in the Beas river has increased due to heavy rainfall in the Mandi district. The Administration has deployed a Police team and NDRF to handle the situation. Three persons are missing after a house collapsed early August 20 during a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chamba district of the state “Many areas of Mandi received rain overnight; we started receiving calls of roads getting blocked & other related concerns since 1:30 am. Many individual incidents resolved. Police on the job, NDRF was contacted at around 2:30 am; their mobilisation done,” said Mandi DC A Chaudhary.