10 dead, 34 missing as flash floods devastate Himachal, rescue operations continue. 316 rescued from Mandi in 32 hours; total rescued statewide stands at 332. 11 cloudbursts, 4 flash floods, and a major landslide reported across the state. 24 homes, 12 cattle sheds, a bridge, and 406 roads damaged; 994 transformers down in Mandi. Multiple fatalities reported in Gohar, Karsog, Thunag, and Jogindernagar; 30 cattle dead. NDRF and SDRF teams deployed in worst-hit towns including Gohar, Karsog, and Thunag. Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at multiple points; alternate route open only for light vehicles. Schools shut in Mandi and Hamirpur; some students reached before closure was announced. 51 people rescued in Hamirpur after Beas river flooded low-lying areas. IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rain in Kangra, Solan, and Sirmaur; yellow alert for rest of state till July 5.