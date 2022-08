Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggers landslide on Mcleodganj-Dharamshala road

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh on August 19. A landslide occurred in Dharamshala following the torrential rain. Traffic movement on Mcleodganj-Dharamshala Potala road got disrupted causing much distress to commuters.