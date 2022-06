Himachal Pradesh govt to distribute free laptops to meritorious students of state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur attended the laptop distribution event in Mandi on June 08. While addressing the event, CM Thakur said, “Earlier, people were not taking education of girl child seriously, but it's good to see that times have changed and now girls are excelling more than the boys in studies. Further, we made a scheme for distribution of laptops among students of the state.”