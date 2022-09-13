Himachal Pradesh: Four mountaineers rescued from Tibba region in Kullu

Four hikers who went missing for the last few days were found in the Tibba region on September 12. The mountaineers went on an expedition to Mt Ali Ratni Tibba in Kullu's Malana last week. The rescue operations were carried out by the local administration and IAF. Speaking about the rescue operations, Kullu district Deputy Police commissioner, Ashutosh Garg said, “Four mountaineers who were on an expedition to Ali Ratni Tibba peak & went missing, in Kullu district, were traced by a 15-member rescue team & were brought back.”