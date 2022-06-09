Himachal Pradesh Flying restaurant thrills tourists in Manali

A ‘FlyDining restaurant’ has come up in Manali, which has turned out to be an instant hit among the tourists. The newly opened restaurant will not only offer a pleasant dining experience but will also let you ‘fly’ at a height of more than 160 feet. The restaurant is hanged in the air with the help of a crane. Speaking about the restaurant, the owner Daman Kapoor said, “Open-air flying dining at a height of 160ft gives a 360° view of the city of Manali. People are enjoying this adventurous experience.” “This gives a bird's-eye view of the city of Manali. This is one of the biggest attractions in Manali these days,” said the tourists.