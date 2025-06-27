Himachal Pradesh Flood News Sainj Valley Streams Overflow After Flash Floods | Himachal Flash Flood

Water streams overflow with mud and debris after heavy rains and flash floods hit Himachal Pradesh's Sainj Valley. The flash floods have caused massive destruction, damaging homes, roads, and cutting off villages. Rescue operations are underway as several people remain missing. Authorities are urging locals to stay alert as the situation remains critical.