Himachal Pradesh Flood News Cloudburst In Himachal Triggers Flash Floods 5 Dead Several Missing

Himachal Pradesh Flood News: Cloudburst In Himachal Triggers Flash Floods, 5 Dead, Several Missing At least five people lost their lives and several others remain missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and widespread devastation in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed on Thursday. The torrential rains and subsequent flooding over the past 24 hours have severely impacted Kullu and Kangra districts, damaging homes, roads, and power lines. Kullu: Search operation underway for missing people following flash floods triggered by cloudbursts on Wednesday, in Sainj valley of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Thursday, June 26, 2025. Speaking to media, Sukhu said, "So far, we have confirmation of five people who have died due to the rains and flash floods. Three persons are reported missing in the Kullu district. Rescue operations are ongoing." He further said that the Dharamshala area in Kangra and parts of the Himalayan belt were among the worst hit by the cloudburst. "The damage is concentrated in areas where our Himalayas rise steeply. After the cloudburst, three people were confirmed dead, and five are missing. One person was earlier believed to be missing but was later found safe. He had moved into the forest near the roadside," the chief minister added. He noted that around 15 houses were damaged and the road network, particularly in villages, had been severely affected. "Roads have been badly damaged, particularly rural roads. Nearly 15 houses have collapsed due to heavy rainfall," said Sukhu.