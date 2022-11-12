Himachal Pradesh Elections CM Jairam Thakur confident of a grand win | EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Voting to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly began in the hill state at 8 am. CM Jairam Thakur & his family cast their votes in Seraj Assembly constituency. In an exclusive interview CM Thakur says, doube-engine govt will come back in the state. Watch to know more.