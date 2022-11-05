Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 Congress releases manifesto in Shimla

Congress released its manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Elections in Shimla of Himachal Pradesh on November 05. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh and Himachal Pradesh In-charge Rajeev Shukla were also present at the event. Congress promised 10 guarantees to the public including implementation of Old Pension System (OPS), Rs 1,500 per month to women, 300 units of free electricity, the purchase of cow dung at Rs 2 per kg, 5 lakh employment for youth, and many more.