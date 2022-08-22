Himachal Pradesh CM visits affected areas following rain-induced disaster in Mandi

Soon after the disaster that killed several people following the grim weather and continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on August 22 visited the affected areas in Mandi. “The number of those who died has reached 22. In Gohar alone, 8 members of a family died together, which is unfortunate,” the CM said.