Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur backs Agnipath scheme, says ‘Opposition is politicising it’

Amid the backlash from some section people against the new ‘Agnipath’ scheme,Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on June 16 spoke in favour of the scheme and alleged that the Opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction and is trying to politicise it.“I welcome the decision of PM Modi regarding the ‘Agnipath’ scheme. The Opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, politicising it, is not appropriate. It will be an opportunity for the youth across the nation,” the CM said.