Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur flags off vehicle of fire department in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on July 08 flagged off 21 new vehicles of Fire Department at Ridge Maidan in Shimla. These vehicles are equipped with modern technology. It can also be used in rescue operations. Speaking to mediapersons, the Chief Minister said, “To save lives, to save public property, it is necessary that we improve our fire department. Today 21 vehicles have been dedicated, they will serve at different places in the state. Which has cost Rs 7 crore 64 lakh,” said HP CM Jai Ram Thakur