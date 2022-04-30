Himachal Police burns ‘Charas’ worth Rs 16 crore in Kullu

Himachal Police burns ‘Charas’ worth Rs 16 crore in Kullu Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), Apr 30 (ANI): Himachal Police on April 29 destroyed a total of 160 kg of ‘charas’, 120 plants of cannabis, and 80 plants of opium worth more than 16 crores in Kullu. The drugs were burnt in high temperature boilers. Whole operation took place under the supervision of Director General of Himachal Police Sanjay Kundu. “A total of 160 kg of charas, 120 plants of cannabis, and 80 plants of opium have been destroyed in high-temperature boilers. Zero tolerance to drugs is our moto. I’m really happy that we have destroyed such huge amount of drugs,” said Sanjay Kundu, DGP, Himachal Police. Keywords; Charas, Himachal Police, Himachal Police burns ‘Charas’ worth Rs 16 crore, Drugs, Sanjay Kundu