Himachal News Death Toll Hits 80 Amid Monsoon Havoc; Heavy Rain Alert For Shimla Kullu Mandi

Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with widespread destruction and rising casualties as relentless monsoon rains batter the state. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has confirmed that the cumulative death toll since June 20 has reached 80. Of these, 52 deaths were caused directly by rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 28 were due to other causes, including road accidents, electrocution, and snake bites.