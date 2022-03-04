हिंदी में पढ़ें
Home
Videos
Himachal Budget 2022: CM Jairam Thakur arrives Vidhan Sabha
Ahead of Himachal Pradesh’s Budget Session 2022, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on March 04 reached Vidhan Sabha. He will present the 2022 Budget for the state of Himachal Pradesh today.
