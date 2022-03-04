Search icon
Himachal Budget 2022: CM Jairam Thakur arrives Vidhan Sabha

Ahead of Himachal Pradesh’s Budget Session 2022, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on March 04 reached Vidhan Sabha. He will present the 2022 Budget for the state of Himachal Pradesh today.

