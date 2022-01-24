Himachal: 2 trekkers dead, 2 rescued in Kangra snowfall

Two boys died out of the four that went missing from Kangra of Himachal Pradesh on January 22. "The four boys went for a trek and didn't return till late, they were found the next day. SDRF, Police, and locals help with the search. Two boys died, we are recording the statements of the two rescued boys who got injured due to a fall," ASP Puneet Raghu told ANI on January 24. On top of that ASP informed that the two rescued boys are currently stable and their treatment is underway.