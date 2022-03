Hike in fuel, gas prices is BJP’s first gift to people: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on March 22 took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over petrol and diesel price hike. “During campaign for Assembly elections 2022 I had said that prices of petrol, diesel & LPG domestic cylinder will rise if BJP voted to power. Rise in fuel & gas prices is BJP's first gift to people of the country after forming government in 4 states,” he said.